Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,237 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $23,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,019. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

