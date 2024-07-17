Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,570,560 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,570,560 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 195,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 441,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,659,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

RODM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.66. 71,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

