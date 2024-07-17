Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 18,631 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,580,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

