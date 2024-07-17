Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,433 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.