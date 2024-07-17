Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,773 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.77. 763,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.