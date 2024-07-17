Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $101,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.63. 6,543,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,385. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $409.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

