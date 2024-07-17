Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,803 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,290,000 after acquiring an additional 156,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

View Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.