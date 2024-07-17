Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $21,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period.

SPGP stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.49. 239,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,192. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

