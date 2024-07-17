Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.85 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 434.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.54. 215,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,589. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $140.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.