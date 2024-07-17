Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

DFUS traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 215,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

