Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. 191,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

