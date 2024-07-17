Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VO traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $253.44. The company had a trading volume of 606,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,661. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $253.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

