Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 865 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $656.32. 2,660,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $282.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $653.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.80.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.14.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

