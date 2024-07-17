Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,451 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.67. 404,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,118. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $168.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

