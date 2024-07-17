Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,381 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after buying an additional 513,364 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after buying an additional 318,858 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 702,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $13,193,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ED traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.63. 1,090,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,729. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.