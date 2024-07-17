Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 943.3% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.45. The stock had a trading volume of 753,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $190.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

