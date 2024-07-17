Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 66,874 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,874 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.86% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHLF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 54,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

