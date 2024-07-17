Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,966 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.47. 344,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,808. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $111.72.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

