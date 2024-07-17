AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.25.

Shares of AN opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

