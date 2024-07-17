Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Short Interest Update

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ault Alliance Stock Performance

AULT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 1,450,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ault Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $168.80.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 197.90% and a negative net margin of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $44.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ault Alliance Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Ault Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

Featured Stories

