Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALPMY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

