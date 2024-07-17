AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 0.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 1,411,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,447,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

