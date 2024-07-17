AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
Shares of ASTSW opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.
About AST SpaceMobile
