ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASR Nederland Stock Performance
ASRRF stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.
About ASR Nederland
