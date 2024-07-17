ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland Stock Performance

ASRRF stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

