Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
ARTW opened at $1.48 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
