Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. 338,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,468,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Arcosa by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 161,662 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Arcosa by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,705,000 after buying an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

