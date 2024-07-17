Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABUS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

