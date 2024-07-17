Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in June

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,398,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,192,000 after buying an additional 253,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after buying an additional 247,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,260,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE APLE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

