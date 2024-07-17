Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Down 11.1% in June

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on APPN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Appian has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 60,722 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,426,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 664,068 shares of company stock worth $20,818,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after acquiring an additional 392,190 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Appian by 70.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 196,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

