Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $3.38 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00005171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $62.98 million and approximately $13.90 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.24381172 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $9.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

