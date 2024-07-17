AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.420–0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.3 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS.
ANGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.25.
AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.
