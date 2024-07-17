Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Shares Up 21.2%

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 820,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Andalas Energy and Power Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.
Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile
Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andalas Energy and Power
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Andalas Energy and Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andalas Energy and Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.