Analyzing GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) & Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GMO internet group and Charge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMO internet group 0 0 0 0 N/A Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Charge Enterprises has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than GMO internet group.

This table compares GMO internet group and Charge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMO internet group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.25 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -3.75

GMO internet group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares GMO internet group and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMO internet group N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11%

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats GMO internet group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc. provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services. In addition, it engages in cryptocurrency trading and mining business; and mobile, online, and other games. The company was formerly known as GMO Internet, Inc. and changed its name to GMO internet group, Inc. in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

