Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price at $13.13

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 145.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

