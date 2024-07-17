Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Target Price at $52.75

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.