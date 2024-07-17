Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target at $49.43

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 185.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $713.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

