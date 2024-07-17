Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,691,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,047,000 after purchasing an additional 800,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Analog Devices by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.61. 4,447,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,302. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

