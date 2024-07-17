Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.53

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.53 and last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 16543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,473,000 after buying an additional 205,750 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,383,000 after buying an additional 201,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,254,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,712,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 283,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

