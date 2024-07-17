Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $16.48 on Tuesday, reaching $429.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,652. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

