American Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNTK. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Kinetik Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KNTK stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 708,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.96. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.95%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

