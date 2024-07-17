American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan Has $378.49 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,773,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,818 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group comprises 100.0% of American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $378,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

AFG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.94. 245,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

