Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 280,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

