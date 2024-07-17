Alaunos Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 18th (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Alaunos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 197,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,182. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

About Alaunos Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCRT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Alaunos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.