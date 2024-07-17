Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.44.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,707 shares of company stock worth $80,391,341. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.00. 3,241,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,973. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

