AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises approximately 3.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AerCap worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AerCap Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AER stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.65. 2,121,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.