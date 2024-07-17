aelf Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.55 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $293.49 million and $26.55 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000685 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,609,230 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

