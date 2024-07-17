Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADN opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $29.99.

Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.57% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

