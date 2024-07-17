Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 71,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Adamas One Trading Down 2.4 %

JEWL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 275,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Adamas One has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Get Adamas One alerts:

About Adamas One

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.