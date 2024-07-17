Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 71,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Adamas One Trading Down 2.4 %
JEWL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 275,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Adamas One has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.01.
About Adamas One
