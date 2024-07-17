Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 726.0 days.

Acciona Price Performance

Acciona stock opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.75. Acciona has a 1 year low of $107.05 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

