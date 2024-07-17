Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.16

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 107124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 248.56, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

